14,306 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of WD-40 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $11.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.35. 2,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.33 and a 200 day moving average of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $332.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

