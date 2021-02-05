148,374 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 148,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Armada Hoffler Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 339.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AHH. Bank of America increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.29 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $889.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

