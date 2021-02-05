$150.20 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report sales of $150.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $151.40 million. Calix posted sales of $101.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $599.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $603.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $674.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calix by 137.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 88,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 27.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 60.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 106,475 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at about $4,021,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CALX opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $36.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

