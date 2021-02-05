15,112 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Bought by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. 1,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $90.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

