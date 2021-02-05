$153.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $153.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $117.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $588.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.10 million to $592.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $612.20 million, with estimates ranging from $594.90 million to $629.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million.

Several research firms have commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

AOSL stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $885.42 million, a PE ratio of 579.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,385 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

