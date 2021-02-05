158,475 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 158,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.