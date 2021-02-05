$16.00 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report $16.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. Asure Software posted sales of $17.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $65.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.97 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.53 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $69.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

