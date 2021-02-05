$180.70 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post sales of $180.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.36 million and the highest is $182.80 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $196.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $652.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.59 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $849.84 million, with estimates ranging from $831.08 million to $875.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,475,000 shares of company stock worth $122,381,000 in the last 90 days. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $45,437,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $10,963,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 85.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 348,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 243,379 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $12.90 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

