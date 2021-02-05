1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Shares Up 17.6%

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s share price shot up 17.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.58. 195,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 215,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

About 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

