18,571 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AB traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $38.50. 6,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

