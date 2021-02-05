187,390 Shares in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Grifols by 9,180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

