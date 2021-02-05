18,862 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 70.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $411,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. 4,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,627. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

