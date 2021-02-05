$196.95 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $196.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.90 million and the highest is $197.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $193.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $772.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $825.85 million, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

