1inch Price Reaches $5.72 (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $619.35 million and $364.45 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be bought for $5.72 or 0.00015157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 81.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00179337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068861 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00082813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00236984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00046600 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,193,278 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

