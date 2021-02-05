1irstcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.62 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $33.62 million and $80,293.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00306920 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00028733 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010236 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

