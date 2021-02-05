1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,075 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,397 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,947,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,698,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 985,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,329,000 after acquiring an additional 810,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $423,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,382.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $202,392.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,286.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,277,032 shares of company stock valued at $51,019,959 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $56.05.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

