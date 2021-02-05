1World Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,081.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, 1World has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $15,081.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.92 or 0.01338989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.47 or 0.07403887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021002 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

