$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $9.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.65.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

