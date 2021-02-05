20,690 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.76. 1,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,566. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

