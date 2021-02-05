$227.71 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report sales of $227.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.22 million. BankUnited posted sales of $203.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $931.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $894.72 million to $953.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $969.41 million, with estimates ranging from $913.15 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BankUnited by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BankUnited by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.