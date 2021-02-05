23,889 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,704,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 480.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

