$247.04 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to post sales of $247.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.38 million and the highest is $248.09 million. GDS reported sales of $169.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $869.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $865.53 million to $876.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 109.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05. GDS has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

