26,231 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. 173,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,622,019. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

