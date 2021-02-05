$265.31 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report $265.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.30 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $293.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,254,000 after buying an additional 645,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,064,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 283,972 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,163,000 after purchasing an additional 606,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

