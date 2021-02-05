$29.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report $29.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.40 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $41.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $105.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.12 million, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $132.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.