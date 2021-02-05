291,835 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 291,835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,848,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.27% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPX opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.