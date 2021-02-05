2key.network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,200.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $53,200.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01233772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.13 or 0.06280036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,629,647 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

