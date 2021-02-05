2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO Sells $1,928,974.00 in Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 1,009,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,824. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

