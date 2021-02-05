$3.77 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post sales of $3.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $5.13 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $4.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $81.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $83.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.20 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $6.12 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 686,545 shares during the period. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 369,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 295,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 152,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

