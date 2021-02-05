$30.72 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post sales of $30.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.93 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $23.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $113.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.80 million to $114.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $159.20 million, with estimates ranging from $149.50 million to $168.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSHD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total transaction of $1,088,206.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,206.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,259 shares of company stock valued at $35,097,932 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

