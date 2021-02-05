31,913 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,077. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average is $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.