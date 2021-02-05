$342.78 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $342.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.30 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $414.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steven Madden.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $39.56.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

