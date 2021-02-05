$377.14 Million in Sales Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post sales of $377.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.58 million to $385.80 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $343.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

In related news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 704,106 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,782 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 194,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $7,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI opened at $14.02 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

