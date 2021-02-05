40,000 Shares in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Acquired by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. CoreLogic makes up 2.9% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Havens Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CoreLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreLogic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $918,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

