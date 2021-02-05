$41.93 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce sales of $41.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $42.90 million. ACM Research posted sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $153.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $154.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $217.75 million, with estimates ranging from $217.50 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $558,375.00. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $886,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,744.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.79 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

