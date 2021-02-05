4,100 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

WIX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.53. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.