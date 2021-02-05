$43.64 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $43.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $33.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $171.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.45 million to $326.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.60 million, with estimates ranging from $86.25 million to $198.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 146,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $20.60 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.