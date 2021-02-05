$435.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce $435.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.82 million and the highest is $480.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $461.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

COG stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 410,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

