43,501 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Switch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Switch by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.98. 28,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,102. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 144.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,424.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,592 in the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

