$441.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to announce sales of $441.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.10 million to $510.29 million. Ares Management posted sales of $484.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 24,471 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,103,397.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 927,097 shares of company stock worth $44,010,261. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 956,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.