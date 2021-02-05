$5.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $5.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.53 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $21.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $22.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $22.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,531 shares of company stock worth $11,555,029. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

