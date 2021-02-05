50,670 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229,389 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 197.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. 1,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,580. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

