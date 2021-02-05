5,206 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Biogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.61.

BIIB traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.39. 16,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,937. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

