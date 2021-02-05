54,079 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 277,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85,553 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $82.74. 7,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.