57,675 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

