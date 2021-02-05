$58.05 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report $58.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.50 million and the lowest is $57.70 million. AtriCure reported sales of $61.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $206.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $207.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $257.07 million, with estimates ranging from $251.80 million to $264.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake purchased 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,599.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,455 shares of company stock valued at $12,226,556 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

