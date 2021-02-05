592,685 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 592,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares accounts for about 2.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.27% of SPDR Gold MiniShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

GLDM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,289. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

