5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) PT Raised to $5.50 at Raymond James

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.20% from the stock’s previous close.

FPLSF remained flat at $$3.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $247.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.36.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 2.96%.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

