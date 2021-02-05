6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) Trading 1.5% Higher

6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.17. 3,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,526 shares during the period. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 97.60% of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

