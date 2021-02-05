$61.25 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report $61.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $25.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,148.43 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $58.87.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

